34 Degrees Snaps chickepea snacking thins

Company: 34 Degrees

Website: www.34-degrees.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: 34 Degrees, makers of light, crunchy crisps ideal for entertaining and snacking, has announced it will debut Snaps, a new flavor-forward line of baked chickpea snacking thins, at Natural Products Expo West 2020. Available in three savory varieties including Sea Salt, Everything and Umami, Snaps deliver a unique new snacking experience that’s naturally gluten free through the use of steamed chickpea flour. Attendees of the show will be the first to taste and experience the new snacks at booth #N1038.

34 Degrees’ second snacking line behind Sweet Crisps, savory Snaps are a light and crunchy standalone snack – an alternative to traditional chips or pretzels. Each crisp is lightly coated with seasoning on the outside for a bold and satisfying bite. The baked chickpea thins serve up three grams of protein per serving and are naturally gluten free as well as GMO, dairy and nut free. 34 Degrees Snaps are baked with simple ingredients including steamed chickpea flour, making them an allergen-friendly snack option.

“We wanted to create a whole new snacking experience with Snaps,” said Craig Lieberman, founder and president of 34 Degrees. “Our original entertaining line was designed to be paired with and compliment other ingredients, so the herbs and spices we use are baked directly into the crisps to impart a subtle flavor that won’t overpower the pairing. However, Snaps are bursting with flavors specific for snacking. For example, Umami is a tsunami of deliciousness including savory, sweet and spicy notes. We’re confident consumers will love Snaps by the handful whether at tailgates, BBQs or just to fulfill everyday cravings for something light, crispy and delicious.”

To unify the portfolio, all 34 Degrees products including the original entertaining crackers, Sweet Crisps, and now Snaps, feature the same iconic shape and globally-inspired stamp people have come to identify the brand by.

In November 2019, 34 Degrees also launched its first gluten-free entertaining crisp, Original Gluten Free Crisps, an ideal base for chef-inspired appetizers and companion to dips, meats and cheeses. Available at select Whole Foods Markets, the plant-based, non-GMO crisps are the only premium chickpea-based, gluten-free crisp on the market.

34 Degrees Snaps will be available starting in April and packaged in resealable 3.2oz pouches with a suggested retail price of $3.99. For more information, please visit 34-degrees.com.