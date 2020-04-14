Cambridge Commodities makes second acquisition in U.S. organic ingredient category

Global ingredient supplier Cambridge Commodities (CC) has acquired the ingredient business of U.S. organic food company Ultimate Superfoods. Following the acquisition, Ultimate Superfoods’ raw and organic superfood ingredient business will merge with the U.S. arm of Cambridge Commodities operating under the Cambridge Commodities Group.

The deal will provide Ultimate Superfoods with access to Cambridge Commodities’ approved supplier base of quality ingredients, its new product development expertise and its technical teams. This will allow Ultimate Superfoods to expand its stock holding from raw and organic superfoods to include vegan and dairy proteins, natural extracts, and fruit and vegetable powders.

Neil Hammill, commercial director of the Cambridge Commodities Group said: “We are delighted to welcome the talented team at Ultimate Superfoods into the Cambridge Commodities family as this venture grows our business operations in the States. The addition of Ultimate Superfoods will enhance CC’s superfood offering and support our mission of providing customers with quality nutritional ingredients and healthier innovation to improve well-being in the U.S. and the rest of the world.”

The Cambridge Commodities US head office is located in Northern California, also home to their 6,000+ pallet warehousing facility.

Director of Sales at Ultimate Superfoods David Cody Evans, who brings over 17 years of expertise in service and innovation to the company, said: “As part of our continuous journey to find the best superfoods, we are incredibly excited to join the CC family. Together we’ll be able to increase our warehousing capability and have access to a global team of knowledge and ingredients to expand our offering to our customers.”

Cambridge Commodities is celebrating its 22nd year of supplying quality nutritional ingredients to the health & wellbeing, sports nutrition, food & drink and animal nutrition industries globally. With their successful acquisition of Earth Circle Ingredients in July 2018, their foothold in the U.S. is only on the rise as they continue to invest into their global endeavors.

For more information on Cambridge Commodities, please visit www.us.cambridgecommodities.com or call 530-273-3663.