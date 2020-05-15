Apex Motion Control automated tray stacking system

Company: Apex Motion Control

Website: apexmotion.com

Equipment Snapshot: Are your workers tired of physical strain and keeping up with high volume tray stacking?

Apex Motion Control and Vital Manufacturing have created a new and innovative way of stacking your bakery baskets. The Tray Stacker is specially designed for bakeries that deliver daily products to c-stores or chain restaurants where order and product quantity varies.

The Tray Stacker can stack all industry-standard breadbaskets, and it has a quick and easy tool changer that allows you to switch between different types of baskets in less than a minute.

Features & benefits:

Stacks up to 12 trays per minute

Up to 500lb stack capacity

Safety light curtain (no additional guarding required)

Eliminate human error and reduce the risk of injury during the stacking process

This system also has an integrated barcode scanner & label inspection that allows it to sort the stacks by order & route—this feature ensures that each delivery has the correct number of baskets, and the driver does not have to sort through them once they are sent out for delivery.

