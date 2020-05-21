Bühler Group and Premier Tech announce global partnership for bulk packaging in the grain and food markets

During Bühler Group’s global Virtual Press Conference held for the media on May 14, key leadership from Bühler and Premier Tech announced a new partnership that will see Bühler now offering and servicing Premier Tech’s equipment portfolio, including its fully automatic machines, in North America. This range of equipment features baggers for industrial B2B flour products and palletizers, including robotic solutions. The companies are also ramping-up joint venture projects in China.

Swiss Bühler Group and Premier Tech from Canada are now taking their strategic cooperation two steps further. What started with a close collaboration in August 2019, evolved into a joint venture in China and ultimately grew to a global partnership for bulk packaging.

This new global partnership will allow Bühler to access Premier Tech’s leading technologies in bagging and palletizing either through the newly created PT-Bühler joint venture in China, serving the world with cost-effective packaging, or directly through Premier Tech’s facilities for the high-end food feed and grain markets worldwide.

“The global partnership will serve customers worldwide by building on Premier Tech’s recognized know-how in the field of automated packaging technologies while making full use of Bühler’s strong international sales and service network,” says André Noreau, CEO of Premier Tech’s Systems and Automation business. Premier Tech and Bühler are bringing their cooperation to new heights by offering adapted state-of-the-art packaging solutions around the globe.

Bühler will continue to service its existing installed base and will also focus on sales and service through its global customer service focus and total plant-solution expertise so that customers can rely on timely, qualified support throughout the life cycle of the product.

PT-Bühler – Joint Venture covering needs in China and markets interested in cost-effective automation

After entering their strategic cooperation last year, Bühler and Premier Tech have worked closely together in the interest of forming a 50/50 joint venture in China that will officially start on July 1, 2020. The aim of the joint venture is to develop and market new cost-effective packaging solutions based on Premier Tech’s bagging expertise. Operating in Wuxi, China, PT-Bühler will focus on serving the food and feed markets in China, and other markets moving towards cost-effective automation.

“Customers will benefit from significantly more efficient, and even more accurate and food safe packaging solutions thanks to automation technologies developed by PT-Bühler,” says Johannes Wick, CEO of Bühler’s Grains & Food business. Attracting talents from both companies, PT-Bühler will benefit from Bühler’s know-how of high-quality manufacturing and supply chain management in China as well as its digital solutions, whereas Premier Tech contributes with its superior packaging expertise and technological leadership in this field. Both Bühler and Premier Tech will offer the joint venture’s solutions in their respective markets, with Bühler focusing on turnkey plants, and Premier Tech on standalone solutions. Both partners are committed to work together in order to make for the best customer experiences while fully addressing their needs and complement each other in all cases where Bühler and Premier Tech will both be involved in any specific projects.