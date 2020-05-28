Cotton Blues Cheesecakes now available nationwide through Goldbelly's

You can now get a taste of true Southern hospitality with Mississippi-based Cotton Blues Cheesecakes with a delivery right to your doorstep. The Hattiesburg family-owned restaurant founded by Chris Ortego, recently teamed up with Goldbelly’s to ship its gourmet confection to cheesecake lovers alike nationwide. Cotton Blues Cheesecake has been a standard in the South for years and has even been dubbed “New York Approved” by countless diners.

Through Goldbelly’s online marketplace, users can order the 4 lb. cheesecake and enjoy one of three original flavors right in the convenience of their home. The Original Mississippi-made recipe is a classic on its own, and is the base for beautifully swirled options including Blueberry, Strawberry or Sea-Salted Caramel.