Free online trade show brings equipment to customers

June 4, 2020
This year’s tradeshows quickly came to an end, leaving equipment and ingredient manufacturers with no alternatives ... until now.

Apex Motion Control, specialists in robotics and automation for the baking and food industry, will be hosting a fully equipped live virtual tradeshow from their plant in British Columbia, Canada. They will be partnering with their friends at Unifiller Systems, Handtmann, and FME so you can see a wide range of equipment at this event! Also, if you have any questions while watching, the hosts can answer as they walk through the booth demonstrating the equipment.

Want to learn more? Visit the registration page for details on this FREE event: https://apexmotion.com/2020/05/20/iddba-bakery-tradeshow-apex-motion-control/

