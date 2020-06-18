PeaTos donates masks to Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Masks are here to stay and as the nation starts to open up again, masks will be a key component in our line of defense against the spread of COVID-19. PeaTos—the rapidly growing upstart that has challenged Frito Lay’s dominance in snacking—knows that, and that’s why this month the brand is putting masks at the forefront with their “Mask It Forward” initiative. For the entire month of June, for every online order received on peatos.com, PeaTos will donate (1) KN95 mask to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. This will help supply lifesaving PPE to frontline workers which is crucial at this time.

To continue to spread the joy of masks, on June 25th at 5:00pm PT, PeaTos is partnering with video streaming platform Twitch and curated digital radio platform Dash Radio for a virtual online event ‘Moms Unmasked’ that will broadcast on the Dash Radio Twitch Station twitch.tv/dashradio.

