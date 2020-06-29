Eriez Xtreme Metal Detector featured in catalog

Eriez has released the fourth edition of its Xtreme Metal Detector catalog. According to the catalog, Eriez’ Xtreme Metal Detector sets the standard for “best in class” performance and offers the greatest dollar-for-dollar value of any metal detector on the market. This feature-rich, multi-frequency unit is designed to achieve the highest levels of sensitivity to detect small ferrous, nonferrous and stainless steel metal contaminants in packaged, loose and free-fall applications.

The art of metal detection strikes a balance between absolute detection of all metal contaminants and elimination of false signals that slow down production. In its base package, the metal detector offers a 7-inch easy-to-use touch screen interface, multiple pre-programmed languages, easy set-up and reporting, multiple USB and interface ports, remote access and the standard high-pressure wash down design. This catalog reviews the factors that influence sensitivity.

Download a copy of the Xtreme Metal Detector catalog at https://www.eriez.com/NA/EN/Products/Metal-Detection/Xtreme-Metal-Detectors.htm or request a printed copy from an Eriez representative by visiting https://www.eriez.com/NA/EN/Contact/Find-a-Salesperson.htm.