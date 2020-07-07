Silken Soy Purée now available for foodservice applications

Company: Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc.

Website: morinaga-usa.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Broaden your menu options and tap into the $4.5 billion market for plant-based foods with signature items made with Mori-Nu Silken Soy Purée produced by Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc. This tofu purée can simplify recipe development by replacing or supplementing dairy ingredients and enhancing the texture of dressings, dips, desserts, and more. As a cholesterol-free, low fat dairy alternative, the smooth creamy texture and subtle taste of Silken Soy Purée meets your needs for sweet or savory dishes alike. It is made with carefully selected USA soybeans that are double homogenized into a smooth velvety texture.

Satoshi Endo, president and CEO of Moringa Nutritional Foods, Inc. says, “We’ve seen an uptick in plant-based foods in both retail and restaurant offerings. Because of its versatility and variety of uses, foodservice professionals can bridge the gap and meet their customers’ needs with Silken Soy Purée.”

Use Silken Soy Purée in end products that customarily call for butter, cheese, milk, or heavy cream. This pantry ingredient for professional kitchens is shelf stable and processed aseptically for foodservice and industrial markets. Silken Soy Purée helps restaurant operators meet the increasing demand for innovative plant-based foods. With an appearance similar to heavy cream and a pH between 5.8 to 6.4, it is a versatile ingredient for a variety of applications. The flavor is mild, with a low soy aftertaste in comparison to soymilk or tofu.

Morinaga Nutritional Foods has an established reputation for providing high-quality plant-based ingredients for commercial customers. As Andy Kunkler, CFO/COO of Tofurky says, “Morinaga has been a trusted long-standing supplier and partner for Tofurky. We’ve created many of our best-selling plant-based proteins using their Silken Soy Purée as a key ingredient.

Their puree helps impart texture, protein, and moisture into our products for clear distinction from the competition. We respect them as true allies in growing our business.”

Silken Soy Purée meets the demands of the most discerning restaurant customers, too. It is Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free Certified by GFCO/GIG, available in USDA Organic (Oregon Tilth Certified) and conventional varieties, and is KSA Parve Kosher Certified. Silken Soy Purée is preservative-free and available in bulk aseptic containers with no refrigeration required until it’s opened. Options include 2.2-lb. containers of conventional product (with a shelf life of 365 days from date of production while kept in ambient temperature), and conventional or organic 450-lb. and 2,250-lb. containers, each with a 270-day shelf life from the date of production.

“It is exciting to see new innovative soy solutions for the foodservice industry. Silken Soy Purée is a perfect plant-based solution for soups, sauces, desserts, and more,” says Linda Funk, executive director of The Soyfoods Council. She offers the following simple suggestions that restaurant operators can implement right away—no special recipes or sacrifices required—to create new menu items ranging from dressings and dips to desserts.

Use Silken Soy Purée as a partial dairy replacement for customized desserts such as house-made whipped toppings, specialty ice cream, signature cheesecakes, and no-bake pie fillings made with Silken Soy Purée.

For additional product details about Mori-Nu Silken Soy Purée, visit silkensoypuree.com. For plant-based entrée ideas from The Soyfoods Council, visit www.thesoyfoodscouncil.com.