Company: AshaPops

Website: https://ashapops.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: AshaPops is a new line of savory and sweet popped water lily seeds snacks. AshaPops are a low-calorie, better-for-you, allergen-free snacking alternative to popcorn & puffs. They’re freshly handcrafted with love in small batches in California. They can be enjoyed as a snack, on top of salad, soup, with your favorite beverage—you name it!

Popped Water Lily Seeds are the seeds of Euryale Ferox, a water lily plant that grows in India. Recommended by the ancient Indian holistic healing science called Ayurveda, this delicious plant-based puffed superfood has a light and crunchy puff texture.

AshaPops are available in four delicious vegan flavors: