The recent spikes in COVID-19 across the country, coupled with new state-level quarantine requirements, has necessitated that SNAC transition the 2020 Executive Leadership Forum into an online event. The Executive Livestream Forum will feature the same high quality speakers with insights to help drive your business and will include new features to ensure ample opportunities for networking with participants. From COVID-19 to the 2020 Presidential Election, the snack industry is being transformed by historic events. Join fellow industry leaders to connect and gain knowledge that will help you and your company navigate the uncertain road ahead.

Click here to register.