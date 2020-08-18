Company: Outstanding Foods

Website: outstandingfoods.com/products/pig-out-pork-rinds

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.79 (1-oz. bag), $3.99 (3.5-oz. bag)

Product Snapshot: Snacks have never been in higher demand, especially ones that can be sent right to your door, and PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds from Outstanding Foods are no exception. The people have spoken and Outstanding has heard them loud and clear. Get ready for the launch of their most requested flavor—a crispy crunchy Salt and Vinegar!

If you’re a Salt and Vinegar fan, you will love PigOut’s newest flavor. Perfectly sour, and perfectly salty, this entirely plant-based, crave-worthy flavor will have you reaching in the bag for more. The best part is it has the feel of a tangy pub snack but no grease! It’s also packed with the same benefits people love from PigOut:

Highest protein per ounce plant-based snack on the market (7 grams per ounce!)

25 grams of plant-based protein in each full size bag (same protein as a beef burger)

Baked, not fried

75 percent less sodium and 67 percent less saturated fat than “traditional” pork rinds

Free from gluten, soy, GMOs, cholesterol and trans fats

The new pork rinds were crafted by Chef Dave Anderson, creator of the Beyond Burger.