Company: Wire Belt

Website: www.wirebelt.com

Equipment Snapshot: Wire Belt Company of America, a manufacturing company that produces stainless steel conveyor belting and conveyors launches their newest conveyor belt, Ladder-Track. The Ladder-Track conveyor belt is found in various applications where it’s easy to facilitate and clean. For more than 85 years Wire Belt has been bringing solutions to difficult conveying challenges in industries as varied as food processing, electronics, and automotive and adding the Ladder-Track as their newest conveyor belt adds to their already expansive line of conveyor belt products.

Wire Belt’s Ladder-Track conveyor belt is designed with a flat, uniform surface for gentle product handling. It’s light weight and basic configuration makes it a very economic and cost- effective style of belting for many different environments. Typical applications that the Ladder-Track conveyor belt can be found in are broiling, dough proofing, frying, glazing, meat tenderizing, and more. Reduce your downtime and maximize your efficiency with the Ladder-Track conveyor belt. Some advantages include; smooth edges for easy movement around transfers, easy assembly and disassembly, and positive drive to ensure no tracking issues.