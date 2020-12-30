Company: Salivation Snackfoods

Website: https://salivationsnackfoods.com/

Introduced: December 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$33.95

Product Snapshot: Salivation Snackfoods (SSF) is excited to debut a line of brownies that are the answers to the prayers of those on Keto and Paleo diets. With no added sugar and only 3 net carbs, these gluten-free brownies are the perfect “go to” when you crave something sweet, but you don’t want to cheat.

SSF uses real food ingredients like cocoa powder, eggs, avocado oil, and almond flour and leaves out artificial sweeteners and preservatives. SSF brownies are boosted with collagen and MCT oil and are sweetened with a combination of low glycemic sweeteners: allulose, erythritol, and monk fruit.

Developed with a little help from top pastry chefs and keto experts, SSF brownies are big on taste but low in net carbs.

Offered in three flavors:

• Dark Chocolate Brownie

• Macadamia Nut Brownie

• Walnut Choc Chip Brownie

8 pack cartons are available for $33.95 on the company’s website. Individual 2.5oz (70g) brownies are available in Southern California at Bristol Farms, erewhon, Lassen’s, Clark’s Nutrition, California Keto, and other fine grocers.

Net carbs are calculated by taking total carbohydrates and subtracting dietary fiber, sugar alcohol, and allulose. Both allulose and erythritol (a sugar alcohol) are absorbed by the body but are not metabolized and do not raise blood sugar or insulin levels.

For more information, email info@salivationsnackfoods.com, visit salivationsnackfoods.com and/or follow on Instagram and Facebook (@salivationsnackfoods).