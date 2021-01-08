La Madeleine French Bakery & Café is preparing to share joie de vivre (joy of living) and its renowned French comfort food with guests across North Texas when it makes its highly anticipated return to Addison in February.

Located at 15125 Montfort Drive in Dallas, the new Petite Market and Bakery combines la Madeleine’s renowned ambiance as an unhurried French retreat with the convenience of a grab ‘n go concept. The new restaurant will showcase the brand’s all-new prototype, including la Madeleine’s first-ever drive-thru and a featured scratch-baking experience.

Along with la Madeleine’s signature classics, the menu will feature new, fresh-made salads, sandwiches, grab ‘n go charcuterie, healthy snacks, indulgent tart flavors and a broad selection of wine. It will also feature an expanded coffee and espresso program that will include everything from frappés to seasonal beverages like a honey lavender latte. Guests will have the opportunity to grab a front-row seat to watch fresh bread being baked from start to finish!

“To round out the French bakery experience, team members will make bread onsite by mixing the dough, shaping and baking it,” said la Madeleine CEO Lionel Ladouceur. “There is truly nothing more delightful or delicious than a batch of warm bread coming fresh out of the oven.”

Guests will be transported to their daily French escape when they enter the new neighborhood bakery. In addition to a bright and airy interior, the 4,180-square-foot Montfort location will feature cozy indoor seating and a charming covered patio that offers outdoor dining options.

Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy the la Madeleine experience that best suits them by selecting their service style of choice: grab ‘n go, dine-in, order ahead for convenient curbside or drive-thru pick-up.

“We are excited to return to Addison and debut a refreshed la Madeleine experience that we believe will encourage our guests to return multiple times throughout the week,” said Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Fox. “Our new design is tailored to today’s consumer preferences and caters to all of our guests’ needs—whether they’re looking to grab a quick latté and fresh-baked croissant or prefer to enjoy a leisurely lunch and the art of conversation. We can’t wait to deliver an outstanding and safe experience when we open.”

The health and safety of its guests and team members is la Madeleine’s utmost priority. The neighborhood bakery has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes at all of its locations, while adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines. To learn more about the extra precautions la Madeleine is taking to deliver the safest experience possible to guests and team members, visit lamadeleine.com/health-and-safety.

La Madeleine’s Montfort location will begin hiring 35 new team members in the weeks ahead. Once the new bakery opens, it’ll mark the 24th la Madeleine in Dallas-Fort Worth, 52nd in Texas and 86th systemwide.