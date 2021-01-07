Company: NORD USA

Website: www.nord.com

Equipment Snapshot: NORD USA released four new pieces of equipment at the end of 2020.

The existing generation of NORD IE3 and IE4 motors already offer impressive efficiency, but the new IE5+ technology takes this one step further, delivering even more efficiency at low speeds and partial loads, resulting in additional operational cost reduction. IE5+ motors are extremely versatile and can be used for a wide range of applications including food and beverage, intralogistics, airport baggage handling, and post and parcel industries that frequently operate at partial loads or reduced speeds and may need to quickly adjust load size and speeds.

NORD IE5+ motors deliver power ranging from 0.5 HP – 1.5 HP, torque ranges from 14.2 – 42.5 lb-in., and speeds from 0 – 2,100 rpm, all in a single motor frame. When these motors are combined with NORD gear units and variable frequency drives, they become part of a complete, single-source cabinet or decentralized drive solution that is engineered for high performance. This solution offers a significant size and weight decrease over the IE3 and IE4 motors.

The IE5+ series takes full advantage of NORD’s modular concept to reduce variances within a system. This helps operators reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) due to reduced spare part inventory and minimize administrative expenses, as well as set up leaner manufacturing, logistics, storage, and service processes. NORD engineers work directly with customers to tailor each solution to their specific needs and they are frequently able to provide specialized, highly precise drive solutions entirely from NORD’s standard product offering, eliminating the need for costly custom components.

For washdown applications, aluminum IE5+ gear units with nsd tupH surface conversion provide several advantages over traditional stainless-steel units, most notably their size and weight compared to stainless motors with similar efficiency ratings. NORD IE5+ motors are made of solid aluminum alloy and can weigh as little as 15.4 pounds versus much heavier stainless units of the same size. This, along with total lengths starting at only 9", makes commissioning and servicing much easier, even in tight spaces.

NORD’s IE5+ motors are available with a variety of surface protection options, including high-solid paints for basic indoor use and severe duty paints for outdoor, food, and chemical protection. For harsher or demanding environmental conditions, IE5+ gearmotors are available with NORD’s patented nsd tupH sealed surface conversion which makes IP69K protection class coating possible. All housing components are surface treated to prevent corrosion along with shafting and hardware in stainless steel to allow NORD units to last longer, even in extreme conditions.

NORD smooth body gear units are available with IE3 efficiency motors in powers from 0.16 HP – 1.50 HP and IE4 efficiency motors in powers from 1 HP – 3 HP. These rugged units have a solid aluminum housing with Protection Class IP69K to resist corrosion and the internal gearing and shafts constructed from high-grade stainless steel. Smooth body gear units also have special shaft sealing rings and use food grade oil to comply with FDA food safety standards. Additionally, these motors have a wide range of available options, including brakes, encoders, thermostats, thermistors, space heaters, and other environmental protection options. NORD’s smooth gear units are available in many different configurations, including inline, right angle bevel, right angle worm, and parallel shaft.

On their own, NORD smooth body motors are incredibly durable, easy to clean, and resistant to corrosion and damage, but they are not limited to IP69K surface protection. Enter the nsd tupH sealed surface conversion system. This patented solution is not paint; it’s a chromate-free chemical process that changes the physical properties of the aluminum housing, creating a surface that is 6–7 times harder than the original aluminum. After the process is complete, the housing receives an additional sealant that is resistant to contact corrosion from acids and alkalis (entire pH range), will not flake, and will not propagate damage when impacted or scratched.

Because of the unique properties of nsd tupH, NORD aluminum gear units, motors, and variable frequency drives treated with it perform comparably to traditional stainless steel units yet are much lighter and cost considerably less. In fact, units that go through the surface conversion process comply with FDA Title 21 CFR 175.300, a statute that outlines acceptable food-safe surface treatments and coatings. Additionally, nsd tupH has been put through rigorous testing via ASTM (blistering, corrosion, scratches, salt spray, and gravelometer tests) and DIN (salt mist spray and cross-cut tests). Results showed that nsd tupH fell well within acceptable ranges to meet these strict standards.

NORD DRIVESYSTEMS has been developing drive electronics for more than 30 years and is one of the pioneers of innovative inverter technology. With their family of NORDAC variable frequency drives, they can provide complete drive solutions that are smart, compact, and cost effective. Additions to the line include new control cabinet models, as well as new decentralized VFDs, both of which have proven to be particularly useful for intralogistics applications.

Thanks to the practical advantages of decentralized drive technology, variable frequency drives that are installed close to the motor or mounted directly on the gearbox work exceptionally well for conveyor technology. Other industries with large-scale drive systems are increasingly moving to decentralized VFDs that allow installation outside of the control cabinet to be cost-effective. In addition to being economical, the NORDAC product range is highly customizable with functionality that meets a wide variety of application demands.

The robust NORDAC BASE variable frequency drive has been designed as an economic variant for simple decentralized drive solutions, such as parcel and logistics centers. The NORDAC FLEX offers larger functional ranges and can be scaled to any customer application. Additionally, its extensive plug-in capability and easy parameter transfer allow for quick installation and easy maintenance. The NORDAC LINK Field Distribution System (FDS) raises functional ranges and interface options to a new level. These VFDs are available in three sizes (1 HP, 4 HP, and 10 HP) and can also be used as motor starters. They are flexible in configuration and function, freely configurable according to requirements and applications, and compatible with all common bus systems. In combination with an energy-efficient synchronous motor and a 2-stage helical bevel gear unit, they create the LogiDrive complete solution and the basis for efficient, tailor-made drive solutions for intralogistics applications.

Powerful control cabinet variable frequency drives are an important technology element, despite the trend towards decentralization. They can tackle high power applications within limited spaces that are housed and protected within a control cabinet. NORD DRIVESYSTEMS provides the versatile and proven NORDAC PRO SK 500E VFDs for control cabinet installation in 11 sizes for powers from 0.33 to 215 HP. With the new NORDAC PRO SK 500P product range, NORD has launched a new generation of variable frequency drives. The range features ultimate levels of functionality (e.g. integrated positioning function and synchronous motor operation), connectivity (with USB port, universal Ethernet interface and others), and modularity. There are basic and advanced VFDs with optional modules for interface extensions. In addition to improved characteristics and performance features, this new generation of variable frequency drive uses the proven NORDAC parameter structure and is physically and functionally downward compatible.

MAXXDRIVE industrial gear units are an excellent choice for use in large mixers and NORD has continued innovating in this field with its new SAFOMI (Seal-less Adapter for Mixers) adapter. This adapter features a flange with an integrated oil expansion tank, increasing operational reliability and requiring less routine maintenance over the lifecycle of the gear unit. MAXXDRIVE units have been part of the NORD product range for more than ten years and have proven themselves in countless applications throughout the world. They offer high output torques from 132,000 – 2,250,000 lb-in. and operate reliably under demanding conditions.

NORD MAXXDRIVE industrial gear units are FEM-optimized and have a compact design that enables efficient operation under very high external loads. Like NORD’s other gear unit offerings, MAXXDRIVE units have extensive modularity, providing many options for tailored solutions without the need for costly custom component design. When equipped with a SAFOMI-IEC/NEMA adapter, MAXXDRIVE® industrial gear units combine the functions of standard IEC/NEMA adapters with an oil expansion tank in a single, integrated component. SAFOMI is available for parallel gear units in sizes 7 to 11, covering speed ratios from 5.54:1 – 400:1. The combination of a MAXXDRIVE industrial gear unit, SAFOMI-IEC/NEMA adapter, and drive motor is an ideal choice for mixer and agitator applications to reduce wear on internal gearing, parts, and attached components.

In agitating applications, oil tanks, hoses, and radial shaft seals are subject to leakage and wear between the gear unit and IEC/NEMA cylinder. With the SAFOMI adapter, these possible failure points are eliminated. SAFOMI-IEC/NEMA adapters on parallel gear units are only installed in mounting position M5, i.e. with the output shaft pointing downwards. When a MAXXDRIVE unit utilizes this new adapter, oil levels and the required oil volume is lower and the installation space is also reduced.