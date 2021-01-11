Your Pie, the nation’s first fast-casual pizza franchise, recently announced its latest Craft Series menu selection, which includes a focus on healthy living options for the new year.

The Healthy Choices Craft Series gives customers the option of selecting a combination of healthy ingredients on their pizza or choosing one of the featured menu items during the promotion. Your Pie provides entrees for guests who seek gluten free options due to allergy or personal preference. It also includes menu selections for those who are dairy intolerant, vegan or vegetarian, follow a keto friendly lifestyle, or those who are just looking for a lighter choice in dining.

The Craft Series has been a seasonal feature of the Your Pie menu since the brand’s inception in 2008. The latest Craft Series offerings launched on Monday, January 4 and will be available for a limited time only at Your Pie restaurants across the country through March 28.

The featured items on Your Pie’s Healthy Choices Craft Series menu include:

Gluten-Free Pizza – This pizza starts with a gluten-free crust and includes pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, slices of tomato, olives and chicken and topped off with a pinch of parmesan cheese. The Gluten-Free Pizza has 917 calories and ranges from $11.98 to $13.98.

Keto Friendly Pizza – This pizza offers guest a low carb and gluten-free option. The cauliflower crust is prepared with a layer of olive oil and ricotta cheese. It then includes mozzarella cheese and a pinch of feta and garlic. Spinach leaves, onion halves and chicken are added and baked in a brick oven before serving. The Keto Friendly Pizza has 897 calories and ranges from $11.98 to $13.98.

Vegan Pizza – This pizza starts with marinara sauce and Daiya vegan shredded cheese spread over the crust. It then includes spinach leaves, mushrooms, banana peppers, artichoke hearts, a pinch of garlic and a scoop of plant-based sausage. The Vegan Pizza has 662 calories and ranges from $7.99 to $9.99.

Low-Calorie Salad – Your Pie's Low-Calorie Salad includes romaine lettuce, spinach, green pepper slices, red onion halves, artichoke hearts, chicken and a pinch of basil. Customers have the option of adding Ken's Low-Calorie Italian Dressing. The salad has 158 calories, and the dressing contains 25 calories per serving. Price ranges from $7.99 to $9.99.

Berry Almond Crisp Gelato – The plant-based gelato features sweet strawberries blended with creamy oat milk and crunchy roasted almonds. The dessert is dairy free and vegan. The Berry Almond Crisp Gelato contains 220 calories per serving. Price for the Berry Almond Crisp Gelato varies by size, ranging from $1.99 to $4.99.

“Our latest Craft Series is a reflection of Your Pie’s diverse menu offerings that features something for everyone,” said Lisa Dimson, chief marketing officer of Your Pie. “We are giving our guests the option of selecting a wide variety of healthy toppings on their pizza or they can choose one of our gluten-free, keto-friendly and vegan or vegetarian entrees they can enjoy as well. We are proud to offer something that fits all our customers’ dietary lifestyles and preferences.”

For more information about Your Pie and the current Craft Series, please visit https://yourpie.com/.