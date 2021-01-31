Company: NADI

Website: https://getnadi.com/

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.80-$3.00

Product Snapshot: NADI Apple Chips are inspired by Old World Georgian methods of naturally preserving freshly harvested fruit that retain fruit’s nutrients and flavors, called chiri. The apple chips come in two flavors: Granny Smith and Ida Red.

Each purchase of NADI Happy Hearts Apple Chips helps the company advance its mission to strengthen local communities. As a social venture, NADI creates job opportunities for refugees who have been displaced by regional conflicts and supports farmers who practice sustainable growing and harvesting techniques.

Additionally, NADI is a certified women-owned business.