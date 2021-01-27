The baking industry is a collection of hard-working, dedicated individuals. It’s truly what makes our industry great! In recognition of their service to the industry at-large, BEMA acknowledges the many contributions of two past BEMA Chairs, Don Osborne and Andrea Henderson, as they enter an exciting new chapter of retirement.



Don Osborne, Intralox

During his 40+-year career, Don contributed his expertise at AMF Bakery Systems, IJ White Spiral Systems and Intralox. During his 17 years at Intralox, Don managed bakery and other food-related territories in China, Japan and Korea, serving as Team Leader in Japan, APAC & EMEA and Bakery Americas.

He was elected to the BEMA Board of Directors in 2010. Don also served as the chairman of the Scholarship & Membership Committees and co-chair of the Convention & Programs committee, joining the executive committee in 2014. Don is known throughout the industry for his kind heart, encouragement and reputation for giving back.

“Having known Don for more than 15 years, I can’t think of a more standup guy with such great relationship building and professional development skills as Don,” said Rick Hoskins, Colborne Foodbotics. “His contributions to BEMA and the industry over his entire career will be very much missed. Congratulations on a well-earned retirement and thank you for all you’ve done for our Industry.”



Andrea Henderson, Rondo

Throughout her 48 years of service to the industry at Rondo, Andrea provided a commitment to volunteering and demonstrated a determination to orchestrate progressive change. Customers and peers knew her for setting and achieving a high bar and treating others with respect. Serving as the second female BEMA Chair to date from 2007-2008, Andrea also served as Chair of the IBIE Education Task Force and was a returning committee member for several show cycles.

In her IBIE advisory roles, Andrea championed the importance of ongoing education with a focus around content and the creation of more immersive educational experiences. At the 2019 IBIE, Andrea oversaw the largest comprehensive education program to date with more than 100 sessions offered during the international event. In honor and appreciation of her many years of service at Rondo, the company dedicated its Dough-how Customer Area in her name.

“Working with Andrea on the BEMA Board and on the IBIE Committee gave me the opportunity to see her at her best. She always considered all sides of a situation before making a conclusion and always came up with the best option,” said Dennis Gunnell, Foremost Fuji. “The way she took the IBIE Education program from it’s infancy to the fantastic program we all see now was truly remarkable. She was never the loudest voice in the room but always one of the most respected.”

Please join BEMA and its Board of Directors in congratulating Don and Andrea on their retirement. BEMA thanks them for their contributions to BEMA and the industry at large over the years, and wishes them the best in what’s to come next.