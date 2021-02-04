Company: Syntegon Technology

Website: www.syntegon.com

Equipment Snapshot: Syntegon has expanded its secondary packaging portfolio with a machine for even more flexibility: the Sigpack TTMD combines core technologies of the TTM platform with one or more seamlessly integrated Delta robot cells—hence the D in the product name. The robotic solution's camera-based vision control system detects products on the infeed belt. The delta robots pick single or multiple products arriving in random order and reliably place them in cartons, trays or other containers according to specifications. To enable additonal packaging flexiblity, the new topload cartoner can also simultaneously pack different products from several infeed processes. The Sigpack TTMD uses the proven tool-less format changeover concept from the TTM platform, enabling a vertical restart after each format change.

“Since its launch ten years ago, the TTM platform for integrated topload cartoners has proven its worth at manufacturing companies all over the world and has been continuously developed further. Our customers are especially impressed by its high reliability and flexibility. Thanks to the integrated Delta robots, even more product and pack style variations are now possible,” says Michael Haas, product manager for secondary packaging at Syntegon.

The highlight of the Sigpack TTMD is its carton loading by seamlessly integrated Delta robots. Each cartoning machine can be equipped with one or more Delta robot cells. A camera-based vision system detects the position of the individual products on the infeed belt. The pick rate of the delta robots depends much on the product. Typically it’s between 60 and 90 products per minute, and can go up to as many as 120 products per minute.

Following the single- or multi-pick process, the robotic arms pick the products from the belt and place them in the cartons either in a flat or on-edge position. The process is organized according to the counterflow principle: the cartons move in the opposite direction to the product. This reduces the reject rate and makes sure that each carton is filled correctly. The Delta robots can track on the infeed conveyor and the carton transport, which allows the products to be continuously loaded into the cartons.

The core of the Sigpack TTMD consists of a TTM1 or TTM2 topload cartoner for forming and closing. The Sigpack TTMD has a maximum output rate of 150 cartons per minute.

Consumers ask for a wide selection of products, which is mirrored by a broad retail offering. The Sigpack TTMD cartoner increases presentation options at the point of sale: it offers the possibility of inserting the products either flat or on-edge into the carton. Since products from several process sources can be fed into the TTMD, a selection of different products, such as small bags containing different snacks, can be packed into one carton.

Another core technology of the TTM platform is its full carton control, which is also used in the Sigpack TTMD. “Each carton is placed on a separate carton carrier and is actively controlled: from forming to loading to closing, the cartons are transported safely through the entire packaging process,” Haas says.

The Sigpack TTMD is easily accessible, easy to clean, and uses Syntegon's patented tool-less format changeover concept. Thanks to pre-set format rods, the settings are clear and sources of error can be minimized. A single operator is able to perform format changes independently and restart the machine within a very short time without having to readjust the format parts. Thanks to simple and fast changeover, the Sigpack TTMD provides a high overall equipment effectiveness.

“The Sigpack TTMD expands our portfolio by a cartoning machine that uses the proven core technologies of the TTM platform, while the integrated Delta robots increase the range of products and pack styles. We are pleased that we have already been able to sell the first Sigpack TTMD and further inquiries are already being processed,” Haas underlines.