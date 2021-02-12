Company: Chubby Snacks

Website: www.chubbysnacks.co/

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $25.00-$32.00

Product Snapshot: CHUBBY SNACKS (formerly Chubby Organics), a Los Angeles based Nut Butter & Jam company, has announced the launch of its revamped sandwich with additional flavors today. The new cloud shaped sandwich can be purchased online at chubbysnacks.co.

"We recently found opportunity in the form of a cease and desist letter from one of the world's largest food brands" says Dillon Ceglio, founder and CEO. "The demand to change the shape of our sandwich or face legal action opened the door to a creative opportunity. Shaking up the food industry with 'better for you' snack options has always been our dream. This new cloud design represents exactly that; our lofty vision to re-imagine traditional, sugar filled snacks."

These "no junk," "real food" sandwiches will be starting at a new price of $25 for consumers who sign up for a subscription and $32 for one-time purchasers. Current flavors include Almond and Sunflower Butters paired with either Blueberry or Strawberry Jam. Added flavors for today's launch include Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam as well as Peanut Butter and Blueberry Jam.

Having obsessed over consumer feedback since launching in June, the team has been able to improve both price and flavor. The addition of an in-house registered dietician and recipe developer has allowed them to create fruitier, more flavorful jams. With this tasty, new product Chubby maintains its promise to never utilize any additives, preservatives or junk. "The only corners we'll ever cut are the crust," they say.