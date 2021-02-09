Company: Barebells Functional Foods

Website: https://barebells.com/us

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price:

Product Snapshot: Barebells is launching its new chocolate dough bar February 9th. For all chocolate lovers—this one’s for you! Are you ready to fall in love?

Barebells new Chocolate Dough bars are filled with chocolate dough, covered in creamy milk chocolate, and coated in chocolate crisps. With 20 grams of protein and no added sugar, this indulgent treat will have you back for more! Its flavor is so sensational it will make you say YES, I DOUGH!

“Our richest bar yet will be available on our online shop, just in time to satisfy all the chocolate cravings that come with Valentine’s Day,” said Ben Jones, CEO of Barebells Functional Foods. “A real tribute to chocolate without the guilt, Chocolate Dough is rich in protein and nutrition to support health-focused goals, while presenting a flavor that will drive the taste buds mad.”

Chocolate Dough features 20 grams of protein, no added sugar and is free from palm oil. Since launching in the U.S., Barebells’ has quickly become known as the best tasting protein bar on the market, ideal to fuel a workout or satisfy the taste buds as a dessert alternative.

Chocolate Dough will be available for purchase on www.barebells.com, as well as at select retailers and gyms nationwide. Barebells is available at Trader Joe´s, GNC, Muscle & Strength, Bodybuilding.com, Maverick, Hyvee, Jackson´s, Harmon´s, Gelson´s & more coming.

For more information, visit www.barebells.com or follow on Instagram.