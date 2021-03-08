Company: Flowers Foods

Website: www.tastykake.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$4.49

Product Snapshot: Tastykake recently launched its latest treats to hit shelves for Spring and Easter, available beginning now for a limited-time only.

The Spring treats include:

Lemon Mini Donuts —These treats feature a lemon-flavored cake doughnut, dusted with a powdered sugar coating. Available in both single serve (SRP $1.89) and multipack bags (SRP $2.99)

Peach Cobbler Mini Donuts — These special edition doughnuts capture the taste of peach cobbler in a peach-flavored doughnut covered in a sweet cobbler crumble. Available in both single serve (SRP $1.89) and multipack bags. (SRP $2.99)

Strawberries and Crème Glazed Pie — Made with real fruit, these pies feature a glazed crust and a strawberries and crème flavored pie filling. Available in single serve pies. (SRP $1.89)

Lemon Juniors — A seasonal flavor of the classic Juniors, these treats feature the classic layer cake, filled with sweet, tart lemony frosting. Available in multipacks of 4.(SRP $4.49)

Hippity Hop Kandy Kakes — Just in time for Easter, these festive treats combine a coconut filling with a dark chocolate coating. Available in multipacks of 12. (SRP $4.49)

Easter Snowballs — Now in a festive purple color for a limited time, these feature a cream-filled chocolate cake with a coconut marshmallow coating. Available in single serve packs of 2 snowballs. (SRP $1.89)

Find other fan-favorite Tastykake items in specialty themed packaging for Easter, like Pecan Swirls, Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes, Buttercream Cupcakes, and more!