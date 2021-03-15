VMG Partners (“VMG”), a private equity firm focused on partnering with entrepreneurs and managers to support the growth and strategic development of leading branded consumer product and technology companies through its Growth and Catalyst funds, has announced the closing of VMG Partners V, L.P. (“VMG Growth Fund V”) at its target and hard cap of $850 million. With the closing of VMG Growth Fund V, VMG’s assets under management increases to approximately $2.6 billion.

VMG Growth Fund V will continue to invest in entrepreneurial early and late stage consumer focused companies to build iconic brands. In addition to closing VMG Growth Fund V, VMG has substantially exited all its portfolio companies in VMG Partners I, L.P. (“VMG Growth Fund I”). and VMG Partners II, L.P. (“VMG Growth Fund II”) as well as its third exit of VMG Partners III, L.P. (“VMG Growth Fund III”) in less than fifteen years as of the end of 2020.

“VMG Partners was founded on our team's mutual passion to build brands and support entrepreneurs," states Mike Mauzé, general partner at VMG Partners. “In the past fifteen years VMG Partners has brought their expertise to the CPG space and during that time we have developed strong relationships with our investors. These long-term limited partners have been great assets and strategic mentors in building the VMG franchise.”

“We're excited to continue to partner with founders who inspire us,” said Robin Tsai, general partner at VMG Partners. “We deeply value their ambition, and their motivation to create opportunities for women, BIPOC, and other underrepresented communities. As we continue our mission to partner with founders to build prominent brands, our goal is to spearhead more diversity and inclusion in the CPG space.”

“Our passion at VMG is to support the broader consumer ecosystem of entrepreneurs, retailers, and global CPG strategics regarding where the consumer is going versus where they’ve been historically” states Wayne Wu, general partner at VMG Partners. “Through our genuine and consistent efforts to support the broader consumer ecosystem, we’ll have the opportunity to partner with best-in-class founders and teams to build leading brands.”

For more information on VMG Partners, please visit www.vmgpartners.com .

PJT Park Hill again served as Placement Agent for VMG Partners and legal advice was provided by Latham & Watkins.