NCC Automated Systems has named John French as director of systems engineering. In his new role, he will oversee the sales, applications and project management teams by providing his 22 years of packaging automation experience and leadership to projects from sales through execution. He will report to Jason Link, general manager, NCC Automated Systems.

French was previously with BluePrint Automation, a maker of automation solutions for the case packing and packaging handling industries, for the last 22 years. There he held several roles, including vice president of projects, where he managed all application engineers and project managers, and director of sales and marketing, where he saw new customers account for 45 percent of the company's business at the time.

French has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Buffalo, and is certified as a Project Management Professional.

“With his extensive experience leading cross-functional teams to grow business, we are confident John is a great fit at NCC,” said Kevin Mauger, president. “We welcome John to the team and are excited to see NCC evolve during the next few years."