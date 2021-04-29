Company: Evergrain, LLC and Bright Future Foods, LLC

Website: https://evergrainingredients.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $14.97-$19.97

Product Snapshot: EverGrain, LLC and Bright Future Foods, LLC are announcing a new joint collaboration to create innovative food products to help tackle the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges.

EverGrain, a sustainable ingredients company backed by Anheuser-Busch, and Bright Future Foods, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc., are collaborating to create new sustainable and climate-positive food solutions. This collaboration builds on Bright Future Foods’ first product launch and first ever climate-positive snack, Airly Oat Cloud Crackers.

SRPs are $14.97 for a 3-pack (flavor of customer's choice), and $19.97 for a variety pack of four flavors.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bright Future Foods on reimagining the food supply chain and developing products that are nutritous, great tasting and sustainable. They are pioneering new ways to help address climate change through food and we are proud to partner with them on that journey,” EverGrain CEO Greg Belt said.

“EverGrain’s innovative processes make its barley-based ingredients one of the most sustainable plant protein and fiber sources in the world, while Bright Future Foods is pioneering climate friendly snacking that starts with greenhouse gas removing grains and targeted sustainable agriculture practices. This collaboration allows us both to leverage our deep-rooted knowledge in agriculture and food processing to pioneer creative and sustainable new solutions for tackling the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges,” Bright Future Foods CEO, Mark Izzo said.

This innovative collaboration comes from two of the world’s leading food and beverage companies with a deep and historic legacy in St. Louis and a strong commitment leading food innovation. The collaboration comes less than a month after EverGrain announced a nearly $100M investment in the St. Louis community as it transforms the historic Stockhouse 10 building on Anheuser-Busch’s St. Louis campus into its North American headquarters.

“Changing the future of the food and beverage industry starts with looking to our communities for opportunities to do better,” Belt said. “That’s why we’re thrilled to have found a partner to join us in our mission, that also happens to be our neighbor in St. Louis.”

Products developed within the climate-positive collaborative platform will be formulated using EverGrain’s circularly sourced barley protein and fiber and Bright Future Foods’ climate-positive oats. The companies have committed to new product launches that deliver great tasting snacks that are also great for the planet.

More details on the new products developed from the collaboration will be shared closer to their launch.