QualiTech, a provider of ingredients and custom product solutions for the food industry, is pleased to announce the formation of a strategic alliance with Kansas-based Inclusion Technologies. As part of the alliance, QualiTech will take over sales, marketing, and operations of Inclusion Technologies products at their manufacturing facility in Chaska, MN.

“Inclusion Technologies’ experience and technical expertise in formulating and manufacturing custom products strategically aligned with our division,” said Peter Kanda, general manager of QualiTech Food Solutions. “This is an opportunity for us to deliver new innovation and accelerate growth.”

In taking over the operations of Inclusion Technologies, QualiTech will continue to service Inclusion Technologies’ customers with an expanded offering of highly specialized custom inclusions, supported by world-class customer service.

This strategic alliance comes at an important period of growth for QualiTech’s Food Solutions division. QualiTech has completed a 28,000 square foot expansion of their BRC AA rated food production facility, doubling overall capacity.

“For a number of years we have seen a steady increase in customers looking for our solutions to help them bring innovative food products to market,” said Mike Hodgens, president and CEO of QualiTech. “With expanded production and enhanced employee amenities, we are positioning this division to drive meaningful growth for our customers, revenue for our shareholders, expanded opportunities for our employees, and economic growth to the Chaska community.”