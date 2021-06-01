Company: General Mills

Website: www.chex.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.09-$3.99

Product Snapshot: Chex Mix is introducing a new flavor to the iconic snack mix, with White Cheddar Chex Mix—hitting shelves now! For white cheddar fans, it’s the perfect summer snack to enjoy with family and friends.

White Cheddar Chex Mix is hitting shelves now at Stop & Shop and will be available in grocery stores and retailers nationwide beginning in mid-June. Enjoy this family favorite flavor that’s cheesy, crunchy, and the perfect snack.

A medium-size bag will retail for $3.09, and a family-size bag will retail for $3.99.