Controlling food allergens in processing environments can be a challenging but not impossible task. Brands and manufacturers from small to large often have questions or concerns about managing allergens, specifically peanut, in their facilities.

The National Peanut Board has partnered with the renowned Food Allergy Research and Resource Program (FARRP) to create “Controlling Peanut Ingredients in Food Processing Facilities,” a free, downloadable roadmap for processors to develop and implement allergen control plans, with a specific focus on controlling peanut ingredients.

While this guide is not designed to replace detailed operations protocols or the protocols required for food safety standards or certifications or specialized marketplace certifications, it does provide information on key aspects of allergen management including:

Hazard analysis

Supply chain controls

Ingredient receiving, storage, and handling

Preventing cross-contact during processing

Labeling and packaging controls

Allergen change-overs

Precautionary allergen labeling

“Controlling Peanut Ingredients in Food Processing Facilities” also features real-world case studies from small, medium and large brands who are thriving and successfully managing peanut, including Mission Mighty Me peanut puffs, Crazy Richard’s frozen snack bites, and Hershey’s chocolate.

“The good news is that if processors are currently working with any of the other major allergens—milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, soy, wheat, and now sesame, then the stage should already be set to properly manage peanut ingredients," said Sherry Coleman Collins, MS, RDN, LD, and NPB consultant.

“There are many reasons to manage food allergens appropriately to include peanut ingredients in processed foods,” said Collins. “Peanuts have the most protein of any nut—7 grams per one-ounce serving. Granulated, chopped, peanut flour, peanut butter, peanut paste, refined and unrefined peanut oil—the options for peanut ingredients are nearly limitless. Peanuts are also popular and Americans consume an average of 7.6 pounds each year (Source 1). Many of the top-selling candy brands include peanut ingredients and they are the preferred nut of the sought-after millennial market (Source 2, Source 3). Peanuts also fit the bill for sustainability, requiring less than five gallons of water to produce one ounce (Source 4).”

