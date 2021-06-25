The California Raisin Marketing Board has released a new white paper showcasing California Raisins’ natural binding abilities when used in baked goods, bars, and other products that rely on liquid or paste binders. The new white paper outlines how California Raisins offer functional benefits in food manufacturing, and foodservice applications when used as a binding ingredient.

In tested recipes, like Vanilla and Salted Almond Protein Bars, California Raisins were found to be an excellent ingredient to use as a plant-based binder in protein bars due to their natural sugars and fibers. Given their texture and low moisture content, California Raisins were found to make products chewier without adding liquid, while also preventing case hardening.

“California Raisins are plump and have a soft chewy texture that, when ground or chopped, helps bind dry and wet ingredients together. Plus, their natural sugars create a firm texture when mixed with dry ingredients,” said Tim Kenny, vice president of marketing at the California Raisin Marketing Board. “As well, whole raisins and raisin paste do not need to be declared as added sugar and pairing them with plant-based proteins can allow for the creation of a fully vegan bar.”

The California Raisin industry offers a variety of raisins and raisin ingredients that are suitable for food manufacturing and foodservice applications. Sweetened naturally by the sun, California Raisins are a shelf-stable ingredient that can be used in a variety of applications.