Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.doritos.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: To further support Black entrepreneurs across the country, Doritos is committing $100,000 to National Urban League, the historic nonprofit civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, and is asking its fans to get involved by visiting www.doritos.com/SOLIDBLACK. The first 1,000 people to donate $10 or more to National Urban League will receive a limited-edition Doritos SOLID BLACK bag designed by Megan Lewis, an award-winning artist from Baltimore best known for her 'Blk Women Period LLC' series who was featured in Doritos' 2020 #AmplifyBlackVoices campaign. The funds will be used to support minority-owned businesses to allow them to expand and thrive.

"The National Urban League is proud to be teaming up with Doritos on their SOLID BLACK initiative to help advocate for economic and social justice for the Black community," said Marc H. Morial, president and chief executive officer of the National Urban League. "Every donation helps to create a real, positive impact on Black-owned small businesses in communities across the nation."

Doritos' donation supplements the $10 million commitment to National Urban League that The PepsiCo Foundation recently announced as part of their Black Restaurant Accelerator program, providing 500 Black restaurant owners in 11 cities over the next five years with capital, technical assistance, and mentorship services. These efforts are part of the $400 million commitment PepsiCo made over the next five years to advance racial equality within the company, industry, and the communities it serves.

The SOLID BLACK initiative was first highlighted during the BET Awards on June 27 in a new Doritos TV commercial. The TVC was created in partnership with BET and featured artist Luke James who appeared in last year's #AmplifyBlackVoices campaign.

To learn more about SOLID BLACK and the Changemakers' stories, fans can visit www.doritos.com/SOLIDBLACK.