Black voices and stories are too often unheard. In its 2020 #AmplifyBlackVoices work, Doritos recognized this and is now launching SOLID BLACK, a new multi-platform initiative backed by action and funding designed to bolster the voices of Black innovators and creators and provide them with resources to continue driving change. In total, Doritos will invest more than $5 million as part of the SOLID BLACK campaign to amplify stories of Black joy, strength, and resilience.

The SOLID BLACK initiative kicks off this summer with the introduction of Doritos' inaugural class of Changemakers: members of the Black community using innovation and boldness to drive culture and give back to their communities. Each Changemaker will receive $50,000 in monetary support to continue this work, and their stories will be spotlighted across all of Doritos' public channels, including its website, social media, packaging, and TV advertising. Starting July 2, fans can tune in every Friday to Doritos' social channels to watch a new SOLID BLACK Friday segment highlighting a different Changemaker's story.

Introducing the Doritos SOLID BLACK Inaugural Class of 2021:

Anthony and Janique Edwards: Co-founders of EatOkra, the go-to app for discovering local, Black-owned eateries. Their mission is to connect thousands of foodies to Black restaurants and culinary events while amplifying the dining experience for and by Black communities.

Ari Melenciano: Brooklyn-based artist, creative technologist at Google's Creative Lab, professor at NYU's Interactive Telecommunications Graduate Program, and researcher who is passionate about exploring the relationships between various forms of design and sentient experiences. She is also the founder of Afrotectopia, a social institution that is imagining, researching, and building at the nexus of new media art, design, science, and technology through a Black and Afrocentric lens.

MsAshRocks: California-based gamer and Twitch streamer, but more importantly an activist and an ally, who is dedicated to inspiring young women, particularly those of color, and breaking down gender roles within the gaming community. She also is a strong advocate for mental health awareness.

DeForrest Brown, Jr.: New York City-based musician, writer, lecturer, and a representative of the Make Techno Black Again campaign. As a creator, he is focused on Black innovation in electronic music and the ways in which people interact with technology and how it affects their lives.

Eric Williams: Starting the business as a young entrepreneur, Williams is the founder and owner of Nacho Bangers, a one-of-a-kind restaurant inspired by Mexican cuisine that is giving back to the city of Baltimore by partnering with organizations that provide pathways for entrepreneurship, financial empowerment, and social justice. He does this by spreading positivity and connecting the enjoyment of food and music by bringing together local artists and youth around the world through his social media platforms and marketing.

Nic Stone: New York Times best-selling young adult literature author, Spelman College grad, and Atlanta-native who constantly strives to bring diverse voices and stories to her work. In addition to "Dear Martin," her books include "Dear Justyce" and middle-grade novel, "Clean Getaway," "Odd One Out," "Jackpot," "Black Panther" novels "Shuri and Shuri: The Vanished," as well as "Blackout" and the soon to be published "Fast Pitch."

Sara Trail: Sewing teacher, author, pattern and fabric designer, and founder of the Social Justice Sewing Academy, a platform that empowers young people to use sewing to express themselves, create opportunities for growth and change, and educate communities.

"Doritos has long been a brand that believes in igniting and championing bold self-expression and authenticity," said Stacy Taffet, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "We are proud to provide a platform and resources to innovators and creators who are making a lasting impact on culture and hope that their stories can inspire the next generation in the continued effort to create a more equal and diverse world."