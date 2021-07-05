Harpak-ULMA has announced the relocation of its global headquarters to a new, significantly expanded facility that will feature an advanced state-of-the-art customer experience center. The need for the new facility is driven by Harpak-ULMA’s dramatic growth over the last several years, primarily attributed to its innovative multi-year, four-phase strategy to deliver on the promise of digital transformation in packaging operations. COVID-19 accelerated producer interest and adoption of digital and automation technologies, as evidenced by the company’s record-setting year that produced double-digit year-over-year revenue gains.

While maintaining its headquarters location in Taunton, MA, the new facility is significantly larger than its previous location, providing much-needed space and introducing enhancements for expanding organizational initiatives and improving employee quality of work life. The new facility also has land available for future expansion.

A notable addition to the new headquarters is the new dedicated Customer Experience Center (CEC). The CEC will support increased U.S.-based Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) and onsite and virtual demonstrations of innovative Harpak-ULMA technologies such as Augmented Reality.

Other improvements made possible through the expansion include such production-related enhancements as an expanded warehouse, an advanced staging and production area, and sample production capabilities. An Innovation Lab will augment Research and Development efforts such as 3D Printing, package conceptualization, and the development of Augmented Reality experiences. The recently launched Harpak-ULMA Academy will occupy a dedicated space for operator and maintenance training for customers. Additionally, the new headquarters features modern, expanded meeting and collaboration areas throughout and a digital studio to support a broader range of marketing asset development efforts.

Harpak-ULMA CEO Kevin Roach indicated that even while COVID has driven changes in remote working paradigms, he expects the newly commissioned headquarters to be fully utilized. “The packaging industry is grappling with more change than we’ve seen in decades. We believe that forward-thinking OEMs who can help drive producer digital transformation will have a distinct market advantage. Our new facility reflects that philosophy—such as providing our customers with easier access to Factory Acceptance Testing, live or remote demonstration options, and the ability to experience and benefit from the work we are doing in our Innovation Labs, such as AR development,” he noted. “Furthermore, we’ve seized an opportunity to rethink the collaborative work environment and embrace new thinking to improve the quality and efficiencies of our employee work life and environment.

“We’ve been able to build remarkable partnerships with major customers across North America to deliver ground-breaking solutions that address long-standing challenges such as labor productivity and uptime optimization. It is our goal that our new expanded facilities will strengthen our ability to deliver first-class customer service, recruit excellent new employees, and advance the technologies that will fuel the next great chapter of Harpak-ULMA’s smart, connected strategy for packaging,” Roach said.

The new global headquarters of Harpak-ULMA is located at 85 Independence Drive, Taunton, MA 02780.

For more information about Harpak-ULMA, visit https://harpak-ulma.com or call 800-813-6644.