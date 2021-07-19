Subway restaurants have announced the biggest changes in the brand's history, making improvements to almost every core menu item and introducing important digital upgrades that elevate the guest experience. The Eat Fresh Refresh arrived in U.S. restaurants nationwide on July 13, 2021, and is marked with unprecedented moments, including participating Subway restaurants across the country closing for a Refresh Break.

Starting on July 13, 2021, the Eat Fresh Refresh comes to life in all U.S. Subway restaurants. The more than 20 menu updates include 11 new and improved ingredients, six all-new or returning sandwiches, and four revamped signature sandwiches. A highlight among the changes are two new fresh-baked breads: Artisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain. Subway worked with a panel of world-class bakers, over two years, to develop the perfect new bread recipes and baking method that makes every sandwich better.

"Subway has been serving freshly made, customizable and better-for-you sandwiches for more than 50 years, and we wanted to give our guests more new and improved flavors," said Trevor Haynes, president, North America at Subway. "Our new culinary team is delivering monumental updates to the entire core menu. The Eat Fresh Refresh makes Subway better than ever with freshly made, craveable and delicious sandwiches to excite new and returning guests."