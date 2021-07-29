Company: Gourmet Provisions International Corp.

Website: www.gourmetprovisionsinternational.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Gourmet Provisions International Corporation has announced their wholly-owned subsidiary, Pizza Fusion “Saving the Earth One Pizza at a Time,” will launch its Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas.

A major retail food distributor, Gia Russa based in Youngstown, Ohio, acquired twelve pallets of Pizza Fusion’s Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas last week. Gia Russa will deliver Pizza Fusion’s Gluten-Free “Four Cheese” Pizza, Gluten-Free “Founders Pie” and Gluten-Free & Vegan Pizza “The Vegan” starting this week.

Duane L. Audo, head of business development for Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated, “I have spent the past 30+ years in the food industry representing many gourmet specialty products and I have known GMPR’s Mr. Vowler since 1995. About a year ago he told me about this new line of gluten-free Beets, Spinach and Broccoli crust frozen pizzas he was creating, and I was intrigued from the beginning. In January, he showed me the final packaging and by February, I was able to sample the final pizzas. One bite and I was sold! I had never eaten a gluten-free pizza that I have enjoyed, let alone a frozen vegan pizza. These Pizza Fusion pizzas are spectacular, not only personally, but as claimed by our retailers."

"My opinion of the pizza’s quality and future market success has been verified by every taste demo we have conducted. Every grocery & convenience store where we have cooked and demoed the pizzas has absolutely loved each of these unique pizzas and has agreed to offer them to their customers. Gia Russa will use their sales team to start offering our Gourmet pizzas to the 500+ grocery stores they currently service.”

The three signature Pizza Fusion pizzas coming to grocery stores include: