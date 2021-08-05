Beckhoff Automation has opened a new office in the Greater Denver area. The 6,080-square-foot office in Broomfield, Colorado, includes a training center, New Automation Technology showroom, and offices for technical sales and support in a location convenient for Beckhoff customers in the Rocky Mountain region. Ideally situated in a hotbed of high-tech innovation from Denver to Boulder, the space will increase Beckhoff opportunities for collaboration—for example, with the nearby FreeBSD Foundation, which manages the technology that forms the basis of the new TwinCAT/BSD alternative operating system for Beckhoff machine controllers.

The Beckhoff Denver office will offer customers additional opportunities to gain a competitive edge in the market with PC-based automation technology by housing the newly created Advanced Applications Team. Providing support for engineers across the U.S., this team helps Beckhoff customers solve their toughest application challenges by providing in-depth research, analysis and advice on TwinCAT automation software projects ranging from advanced control logic and integrated vision systems to analytics, IoT, and machine learning technology.

“The front range of Colorado has become a dynamic region for breakthrough technology, research and startups, which makes the Denver area the perfect location for this new office,” said Joe Martin, West Region manager for Beckhoff Automation LLC. “Along with our proximity to new and prospective customers for sales, support, training and seminars, the Broomfield office is located in the Interlocken Advanced Technology Environment, providing us with a technology-rich ecosystem to thrive in.”

In addition to the expansion in Denver, Beckhoff is opening new U.S. facilities in 2021 in or near Houston, Milwaukee and Orlando. Along with its U.S. headquarters in the Minneapolis area, Beckhoff maintains numerous regional offices in prominent metropolitan areas across North America. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Beckhoff Canada maintains regional offices in Montreal, Quebec, and Vancouver, British Columbia. Beckhoff Mexico was established in 2019 in Mexico City.