Company: HighKey

Website: www.highkey.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $13.97

Product Snapshot: Every day will taste like a celebration, minus the sugar, with HighKey’s new Mini Bites, which is available in a Birthday Cake flavor. Mini Bites are shaking up the baked goods aisle with soft, ready-to-eat, low-sugar, and low-carb muffin bites. Baked to perfection, the fluffy muffins are made from almond flour and have less than one gram of sugar, four grams of protein, and two grams of net carbs per serving. Like HighKey’s other products, the bites are gluten-free, keto-friendly, and use no artificial colors or flavors. Take a bite and say goodbye to sugar because you won’t miss a thing.

By using a proprietary blend of naturally derived, best-in-class sweeteners—including erythritol, monk fruit, stevia, and allulose—HighKey recreates the taste and texture of sugar to make snacks that are better-for-you.

Every 6.65 oz bag of Mini Bites has an MSRP of $13.97 and will be available for purchase on HighKey’s website and Amazon.



