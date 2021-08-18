Company: Little Caesars

Website: https://littlecaesars.com/

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.49

Product Snapshot: Little Caesars has gone "all in" to unveil the perfect hybrid product for pizza and calzone lovers across America: Crazy Calzony.

Each indulgent slice of the new Crazy Calzony provides customers with two different experiences—part pepperoni pizza in the middle, and part calzone at the edges. It features a folded calzone-like crust that is filled with garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, and julienne pepperoni and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. The pizza-calzone combo is served with Crazy Sauce for dipping. The new menu item will be available to order online for $8.49 starting August 16, 2021, and available HOT-N-READY starting August 23, 2021. Crazy Calzony is only available for a limited time.

"Our pizza visionaries have been working on this innovation for months," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. "I'm eager for customers to finally get the chance to taste the cheesy goodness of one of our most exciting products yet."

Customers can order their Crazy Calzony for delivery using the Little Caesars app, or pre-pay and then conveniently collect their order using Pizza Portal pickup (a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station) at any participating Little Caesars Locations. Starting August 23, customers can stop in between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to pick up a HOT-N-READY Crazy Calzony without preordering.