VMG Partners, a private equity firm specializing in building iconic consumer brands, has announced the appointment of Brianna Rizzo as the company’s newest talent partner. Among her many responsibilities, Rizzo will lead the talent strategy for VMG Catalyst, a fund that launched in 2019 and seeks to invest in tech businesses, including digital consumer products, services, experiences, and marketplaces, as well as the infrastructure and technology stack that enable these businesses. In tandem with Rizzo’s new role, the San Francisco-based company also announces the firm’s expansion with a recently opened office in New York City.

A veteran in the field, Rizzo brings exceptional success and expertise from her 6-year stint as principal leading talent at Stripes, a growth equity firm that invests in branded consumer and software companies, as well as multiple advisors and board positions including Women on Boards Project, VC Platform Global Community, Bodily, and PeopleTech Partners. Rizzo’s new position will utilize her tech-savvy and strategic capabilities to support the continued growth of VMG Partners.

“Brianna is the perfect addition to our growing talent team,” said Cassie Burr, talent partner at VMG Partners. “She brings years of technology and consumer experience that will be paramount as we strengthen our portfolio companies and ecosystem. I am thrilled to work closely with Brianna as our team expands to the East Coast.”

“Through my work with Women on Boards Project I have had the pleasure to get to work with Cassie and the VMG team and I am honored to join VMG as we strive to grow and elevate VMG Partners,” said Brianna Rizzo, talent partner, VMG Partners. “The opportunities for Catalyst in our tech-centric world are endless and I am excited to embark on this next chapter with VMG as we expand our team coast-to-coast.”

“At VMG, we invest in the companies that make it possible to thrive in today’s digital world,” states Carle Stenmark, partner at VMG Catalyst. “Brianna will be an incredible asset to our team as we continue to connect our emerging brand ecosystem with pioneering technologies.”

For more information on VMG Partners, please visit www.vmgpartners.com and for more information on VMG Catalyst, please visit www.catalyst.vmgpartners.com.



