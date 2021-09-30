Multifeeder Technology, an international business in the design and manufacture of automated packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, medical, food and beverage, and printing and packaging industries announced that it has begun rebranding efforts. After 25 years of growth and evolution, the company will now be known as MFT Automation. The new branding will better represent the company’s growth, refinement in product lines, and full system integration capabilities.

Multifeeder Technology was founded by Neal Nordling in 1996 in St. Paul, MN. The rebrand will feature a new logo, secondary colors, and other identifying marks. mftautomation.com is currently live, with access to the existing Multifeeder website. The full MFT Automation website is set to launch in late October. The new branding is designed to reflect the enhanced capabilities of the company.

“We have worked very hard to bring Multifeeder where it is today,” General Manager Peter Nordling said. “With our new partnerships, refined designs, and enhanced product lines, we feel the change better represents who we are now, and where we plan to be in the future,” Nordling said.

Recent innovations to the product lines include a hygienic line of feeders and labelers, a partnership with Mitsubishi for robotic integration, and total packaging system solutions. The Multifeeder brand will be utilized on several different product lines and offerings as well.

Visit mftautomation.com to learn more about the new look, existing product lines, and the vision for the future of the company.



