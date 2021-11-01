Company: Diane's Kitchen, LLC

Website: https://dailycrunchsnacks.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: Introducing Daily Crunch Nashville Hot Sprout Almonds. This vegan and keto-friendly take on the iconic "Nashville Hot" flavor is an ode to Daily Crunch's hometown, where spicy hot chicken reins. Natural monkfruit sweetener balances out the fiery spice of paprika and cayenne, resulting in a flavor packed bite every time. This medium-heat sprouted nut snack is clean and packed with protein.

This is Daily Crunch's 6th and newest flavor, which will debut in a 5-ounce bag and then carry the 1.5-ounce "grab 'n go" size in Q1 of 2022.

The nuts will be launching on November 12, 2021 in Thrive Market and then nationally through KeHE and direct on the Daily Crunch Snacks website.



