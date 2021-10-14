Suomen Viljava has chosen Swiss Bühler Group to build its new oat mill in Finland. With Bühler’s strong technological capacities and ability to craft individual solutions and Viljava's expertise in oats and its global network, the new state-of-the-art mill is planned to go into operation in 2023 as Oat Mill Finland Oy.

The mill will be installed in a strategic area in the port of Rauma on the west coast of Finland, a deep-sea container port with good connections to the world, with exports by ship and as direct railway connections to the east to China. In addition of groats and flakes, the mill will produce oat hulls pellets for the Baltic rim countries’ feed and biofuel markets.

The global consumption of oat products has been growing by 3.5 percent annually. Demand for healthier plant-based food and high-quality oats is strengthened by, among other things, increased purchasing power, better level of education, and increase in general health awareness of consumers. Products based on oats have a significant role in reducing climate warming, with a relatively low carbon footprint. “Viljava has been planning an oat mill to Rauma for a long time and we are convinced that the cooperation with Bühler in this ambitious project will support us to reach our business goals,” says Pasi Lähdetie, CEO of Suomen Viljava.

Bühler will deliver a package of fully engineered solutions to Suomen Viljava, which includes the cleaning, dehulling, kilning, cutting, and flaking, bagging, and load out. The entire line will be controlled by the Mercury Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Bühler’s full factory automation system that integrates plant control and processes to increase efficiency and traceability. Bühler digital solutions also play a key role in improving productivity and reducing operating costs. Service modules such as Yield Management System (YMS), Error and Downtime Analysis (EDA), Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), and Bühler Insights Replay will be fully integrated in the high-tech oat mill.

“This project offers us a unique opportunity to craft a customized and highly efficient solution to Viljava’s new plant while implementing the mill in an already existing building, taking advantage of the infrastructure already available. We save resources while offering the most technological and advanced solutions in the area,” says Mathias Hannsbauer, head of business segment Oat at Bühler Group.

The installation of the new oat mill will start in September 2022.

About Bühler

Bühler is driven by its purpose of creating innovations for a better world, balancing the needs of economy, humanity, and nature. As a relevant solution partner for the food and mobility industries, Bühler is committed to reduce energy, waste, and water in its customers’ value chains by 50 percent by 2025. Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies as they cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured using parts produced with Bühler technology. Countless people wear eyeglasses, use smartphones, and read newspapers and magazines—all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in a unique position to turn today’s global challenges into sustainable business. Bühler contributes to safely feeding the world and is doing its part to protect the climate, producing solutions that make cars, buildings, and machinery more energy efficient.



