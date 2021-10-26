Company: MegaMex Foods

Website: www.megamexfoods.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.59

Product Snapshot: The makers of the CHI-CHI'S brand, the nation's fiesta-focused salsa, tortilla and chip brand, has announced the expansion of its tortilla portfolio with the launch of its new CHI-CHI'S Street Taco Style Tortillas. The smaller size of these tasty tortillas makes them a versatile choice for any well-stocked pantry. Small in size yet soft, CHI-CHI'S Street Taco Style Tortillas can be enjoyed straight out of the bag or used for favorite recipes from mini tacos and taco cups, to hand-held pizzas, quesadillas, and much more.

"Perfectly portioned to hold all your favorite fillings, our new CHI-CHI'S Street Taco Style Tortillas offer the versatility and deliciousness of our beloved CHI-CHI'S Flour Tortillas in a compact size just like the trendy taquerias and taco trucks," says Selena Husted, associate brand manager of the CHI-CHI'S brand.

CHI-CHI'S Street Taco Style Tortillas are perfect for on-the-go snacking, back-to-school lunches, tasty appetizers, and for experimenting in the kitchen with kids. "Because they are only 4.5 inches, they're also a great option for health-conscious individuals looking to enjoy tacos with smaller portion sizes," adds Husted.

The new Street Taco Style Tortillas join the existing line of CHI-CHI'S tortillas including Taco Style, Fajita Style, Burrito Style, and FOLDABLES giving consumers another way to experiment with fun recipes. With 10 tortillas per package, CHI-CHI'S Street Taco Style Tortillas ($1.59 SRP) are available at major supermarkets in the eastern U.S.

For additional information, recipes, or where to buy a wide variety of CHI-CHI'S® Mexican food favorites, including salsas, tortillas and chips, please visit www.CHICHIS.com or follow the brand on social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.




