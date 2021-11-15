Company: SNAX-Sational Brands' Cookie Pop and Candy Pop

Website: www.cookiepopcandypop.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: SNAX-Sational Brands’ Candy Pop and Cookie Pop have introduced two new original flavor profiles for the holiday season—Cookie Pop Popcorn Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Popcorn Peppermint Hot Chocolate—released ahead of #GivingTuesday. The limited edition seasonal flavors are available in 5.25-oz size bags and available for purchase at Kroger Co. doors inclusive of Kroger, QFC, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Dillons, King Soopers, Smiths, Ralphs, Roundy's / Mariano's division, plus various other retailers, and on e-comm as of November 15, 2021 at http://www.cookiepopcandypop.com/collections/shop-all

Kicking off on #GivingTuesday, the annual global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world, SNAX-Sational is thrilled to launch its annual #SnackGiving campaign to raise funds for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF). November 1st–January 31st, it is all about Snackgiving, with a portion of the proceeds of retail sales PLUS ALL proceeds of e-comm sales giving back to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, benefiting their Seacrest Studios within children’s hospitals across the United States.

The two new seasonal flavors are inspired by signature holiday treats and desserts - Frosting, Gingerbread Cookies, Peppermint Candies and Hot Chocolate. The indulgent combinations of Iced Gingerbread and Peppermint Hot Chocolate, combined with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop’s delicious non-GMO popcorn, makes for the perfect holiday season snack offering to family and friends. AND, it remains guilt-free at only 150 calories per serving.

In November 2020, Candy Pop and Cookie Pop unveiled its exciting new relationship with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF), a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. RSF’s first initiative is to build broadcast media centers, named Seacrest Studios, within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television, and new media.

“We are incredibly grateful to SNAX-Sational Brands for their ongoing support of the foundation and our 11 Seacrest Studios across the country,” notes Meredith Seacrest, executive director & COO for RSF. “Brands like theirs help in our mission to bring positive and uplifting experiences to young patients and their families while in the hospital, as well as aid in maintaining current studios and looking to build new ones.”

“We are so thrilled to launch the two new original holiday flavor profiles and continue supporting the incredible efforts of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, in addition to the Seacrest Studio at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children which is right in our company's backyard. Giving back is a continuous mission of SNAX-Sational Brands and as a family brand we are honored to work with such an incredible nonprofit," says Adam Cohen, chief marketing officer, SNAX-Sational Brands Group.



