Company: Kellogg Company

Website: pringles.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.09

Product Snapshot: Gone are the days of soggy-on-the-top and bare-on-the-bottom nacho problems. Pringles has a new way to satisfy your spicy nacho craving with one always-crunchy, mess-free crisp: Pringles Scorchin' Wavy Loaded Nachos.

New Pringles Scorchin' Wavy Loaded Nachos pack the taste of creamy queso, sour cream, and corn tortilla, kicking it up a notch with heat that builds over time. Each bite boasts a hint of spicy jalapeño and cayenne pepper for extra oomph, and a wavy texture for even more crunch, delivering a fiery burst of flavor. Whether you're craving that loaded and layered nacho taste while tailgating, road tripping, or lounging at home, these crisps bring the heat, bold flavor, and big crunch to any occasion.

"Pringles Scorchin' has been coming in hot since the line launched a year ago. Our newest take, Pringles Scorchin' Wavy Loaded Nachos, sets a new standard for any heat-loving, spicy nacho fans with bold, zesty flavors bundled into just one bite," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles.

Pringles Scorchin' Wavy Loaded Nachos will be available through a limited release in retailers nationwide beginning in November 2021, with a full release in 2022 at a suggested retail price of $2.09 for a 4.8-ounce can. The new flavor joins the existing Pringles Scorchin' lineup that includes spicy takes on classic BBQ, Cheddar, Chili & Lime flavors. For more information, follow @Pringles on Instagram, @Pringles on Twitter, and check out Facebook.com/PringlesUS.