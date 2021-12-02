Company: American Key Food Products

Website: www.AKFPonline.com

Ingredient Snapshot: American Key Food Products now offers Native Waxy Potato Starch and Pregelatinized Native Waxy Potato Starch, made in Germany, to the North American food industry. These starches contain very high levels—over 99 percent—of amylopectin, which contribute to higher quality end products, such as fruit fillings, baked goods, soups and sauces, salad dressings, condiments, snacks, meat alternatives, and others.

“This high level of amylopectin is achieved by the breeding of a potato variety specifically for this purpose, using traditional techniques, not genetic modification,” says Ivan Sarda, AKFP president. “These native starches offer excellent performance characteristics with the added benefit of being non-GMO, gluten-free and clean label friendly. Such innovative starches are a natural addition to our portfolio of ingredients that support the better-for-you lifestyle choices many consumers seek today.”

The starches are offered in two forms, Native Waxy Potato Starch, a cook-up starch and Pregelatinized Native Waxy Potato Starch, a cold-swelling pregelatinized starch. Both are low dosage, high viscosity starches.

These potato starches have a neutral flavor profile with high gelatinization levels resulting in excellent expansion, creaminess, smoothness, and mouthfeel. They are used in binding and thickening, imparting a shiny, clear appearance, new textures, high viscosity, and extended shelf life.



