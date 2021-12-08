Company: Mondelēz International

Website: www.oreo.com

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $24.99

Product Spotlight: OREO THINS, the ultimate cookie for adults, and Barefoot, the #1 U.S. wine brand, are teaming up to offer a one-of-a-kind small batch release of a new adult beverage: Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine!

It is not unheard of to pair chocolate with wine, but with this unique collaboration, OREO THINS and Barefoot Wine have taken this classic pairing to a whole new level. Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine is not only inspired by the flavors of OREO THINS cookies but also crafted to be enjoyed together as a perfect pairing.

The small batch release will be available to the public starting December 9, 2021, exclusively on BarefootWine.com/OREOTHINS for $24.99, while supplies last.

Each delivery will include: 2 bottles of 750ml Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine and one package of OREO THINS cookies.

“Everyone knows that red wine pairs well with chocolate, but OREO THINS and America’s most loved wine, Barefoot Wine, are collaborating to take this classic combination to a whole new delicious level,” said Sydney Kranzmann, brand manager, OREO THINS. “With their light texture, delicate crunch, and touch of creme filling, OREO THINS cookies have always been the perfect OREO cookie for adults—so we are excited to showcase a new grown-up pairing with Barefoot Wine. We can’t wait for our OREO THINS fans (21+, of course!) to enjoy their favorite cookies with this rich and chocolatey flavored Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine.”

“We were very excited to partner with OREO THINS to create our very first cookie-inspired wine,” said Jen Wall, Barefoot Wine Maker since 1995. “Barefoot Wine is a brand that stands for fun, flavor, and expressiveness—all values that OREO THINS upholds as well. We had such a great time exploring the different flavor combinations, ultimately pairing the signature flavors of OREO THINS cookies with a blend of our bright, berry-flavored red wine.”



