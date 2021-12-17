Get ready to break the mold at SNX—and unwrap a brand-new format dedicated to education and dialogue between snack producers and suppliers. Working in tandem with its sister show, SNAXPO, this groundbreaking interactive forum immerses you into the entire manufacturing process. Uncover new possibilities for your snacks you’ll only get here.

Top 10 reasons to attend:

Unique opportunity to meet privately with suppliers. SNX is where you’ll sit down for private meetings in Supplier Suites to discuss your product goals with the industry's most innovative suppliers. This event gives you the latitude to focus completely on your unique challenges—and custom-made solutions. Gain hands-on experience you won’t find anywhere else. In the Experience Zone, you’ll visit informally with top suppliers at kiosks, via pop-up education sessions, and through interactive Engagement Areas, giving you the opportunity to collaborate with key players at each step of the snack development process—from raw ingredients to the marketplace. Bite into new layers of knowledge. Engage with keynote speakers and industry experts addressing the hottest topics in snacks in the Education Arena—where you can also attend the exciting SNAC Tank Pitch Competition for emerging brands. SNX is about sharing. Connect and engage with top manufacturers and leading experts at every turn. By sharing in experiences and hands-on learning, you’ll forge new connections and identify new opportunities to help meet and exceed consumer demands. Think outside the booth. Prepare for a format that looks beyond the traditional conference mold. At SNX, you’ll interact with manufacturers and suppliers in relaxed resort setting that facilitates meaningful discussions, discovery, and collaboration. As a result, you’ll return to your career with practical, actionable contacts and solutions to help improve your business operations.

Click here to register and learn more about SNX.