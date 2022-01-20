Company: MYBREAD Gluten Free Bakery

Website: www.mybreadbakery.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: MYBREAD Gluten Free Bakery, a dedicated gluten-free bakery located in Racine, Wis., has launched its Original Flatbread Pitas at select Walmart stores around the country. The pitas can be found in the freezer section of select stores in California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Wisconsin.

MYBREAD's versatile Flatbread Pitas are the recent recipient of two Guided Buyer "Gluten Free Awards" in the category of "Best Gluten Free Pizza Crust" and "Best Gluten Free Wrap." Consumers use the pitas to make a range of dishes, such as crispy pizzas, fluffy wraps, and naan bread substitutions. They also do well when served alongside soups, salads, and dips. In addition to being gluten-free, the pita is vegan and free from dairy, eggs, nuts, and soy.

Dan Gallagher, founder & CEO of MYBREAD, began his gluten-free baking journey after being diagnosed with Celiac disease as a teenager. With both his mother and sister being diagnosed with the disease as well, Gallagher's family struggled to find quality gluten-free bread. Many of the available brands at the time produced breads that were bland, dry, and susceptible to falling apart.

With help from his mother, Gallagher began to pursue a new passion baking his own gluten-free bread at home. As time progressed, this passion evolved into an obsession to create the best-tasting and highest-quality gluten-free breads possible.

"We are really excited to be partnering with Walmart to bring our Flatbread Pitas to more gluten- and allergen-free consumers," said Gallagher.

"MYBREAD represents a new era of gluten-free products that are of improved quality, taste, texture, and variety. As someone with Celiac disease and a member of the Celiac community myself, I understand that gluten-free consumers are no longer satisfied with the same old options. They are demanding the best gluten-free products available, and MYBREAD is here to help."

For a full list of stores, please visit the "Find MYBREAD" store locator on https://mybreadbakery.com/apps/store-locator/. The official announcement video can be found on the MYBREAD Gluten Free Bakery YouTube channel.



