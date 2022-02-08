Company: Mondelēz International

Website: www.oreo.com

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.79

Product Snapshot: OREO is turning 110 years old in 2022 and is kicking off celebrations worldwide to mark the anniversary.

In the U.S., the playful brand is using the milestone to celebrate the childlike spirit that lives in all of us through a campaign that encourages fans of all ages to “Never Stop Wishing.” The celebration includes the debut of a new limited-edition cookie, birthday-themed television spot, consumer sweepstakes and more.

“For over a century, OREO has brought fun, playful experiences to fans and we will continue to do just that as we celebrate our 110th birthday,” said Sydney Kranzmann, U.S. Brand Manager OREO. “Our celebration is inspired by the magical birthday moment that spans generations and cultures…when you close your eyes, blow out the candles, and make a wish. We are so excited to celebrate 110 years of Milk’s Favorite Cookie by encouraging fans to embrace this birthday magic no matter their age and to never stop wishing. We’ll even be granting some fan wishes through our special sweepstakes prizes!”

In late January 2022, the brand is debuting a new television spot that illustrates what a lifetime of playful possibilities looks like. Through a series of montages, the film tells the story of a grandmother who dedicates her birthday wish to her granddaughter, embodying the playful spirit of OREO and encouraging consumers, no matter their age, to never stop wishing.

What’s a birthday without cake? OREO is marking its iconic birthday with the launch of the limited-edition OREO Chocolate Confetti Cake Cookie. It’s the first-ever OREO cookie to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie and the creme filling features two layers—the signature creme fans know and love filled with sprinkles, plus a rich chocolate cake flavored creme.